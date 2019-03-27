The monthly membership meeting of Cpl. Roman G. Lazor Post 40 of the Ukrainian American Veterans — UAV — will take place at 1 p.m., Friday, March 29 at St. Andrew’s Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center — the Oseredok, 4100 South Biscayne Dr., North Port.
Post Finance Officer Oleh Sawkiw is reminding members who did not submit their dues to do it prior to the meeting to mail to him at his home address, or at this upcoming meeting.
This meeting’s day is a one-time change from the customary meeting day, which normally is the first Friday of the month.
Members are being asked to arrive one-half hour earlier to prepare ribbons for distribution on Memorial Day. A luncheon will be provided after the conclusion of regular meeting
Visiting veterans and local veterans who are not members of our post are welcome to attend the meeting and to socialize during the luncheon.
The parish of Presentation of the Most Holy Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church of North Port is planning to hold the traditional Easter Bazaar on the church grounds and at the Parish Center located next to the church on Friday, April 5, and Saturday, April 6.
The church is located at 1078 North Biscayne Drive (corner of West Price Boulevard) in North Port.
The bazaar will feature many interesting and useful articles for purchase and will serve traditional Ukrainian American food, pastries, and breads for on-site consumption and for takeout.
More information, including hours of operation, will be provided in next week’s column.
The Ukrainian American Club of Southwest Florida, headed by Daria Tomashosky of North Port, will not have its monthly membership meeting tonight due to the proximity of the traditional Scholarship Awards Luncheon.
The Club’s annual Scholarships Awards Luncheon will be held in two weeks, at noon Tuesday, April 9 at Family Table Restaurant, 14132 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
Those planning to attend are being asked to email Dariaathamaliasouth@aol.com.
Ukrainians in Ukraine and elsewhere, as well as the observers of the East European politics are awaiting the results of the presidential election in Ukraine which will take place this Sunday, March 31. Many are calling this election the most unpredictable in Ukraine’s history.
The Ukrainian voters will face a task of voting for one of 44 candidates listed on the largest ballot ever printed in Ukraine’s presidential elections. Many of these candidates knew beforehand that their chance of being elected are close to zero.
According to most surveys there are five candidates who have a chance of getting into the run-off election if no one candidate receives 50-plus percent of the votes. These are: current President Petro Poroshenko, who is running on his record to be reelected for another term.
Running against him are: Yulia Tymoshenko, former prime minister and former presidential candidate; Anatoly Hrytsenko, former minister of defense; Yuriy Boyko, businessman and Volodymyr Zelensky, a showman-comedian.
Atanas Kobryn covers the Ukrainian community for the North Port Sun. He can be emailed at atanask@aol.com.
