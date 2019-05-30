NORTH PORT — What is troubling veterans in South Sarasota County?
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube received an earful Wednesday night at a Town Hall meeting hosted by Concerned Veterans of America.
More than 300 veterans were on hand at Suncoast Technical College-North Port for the event.
Most were concerned about adequate VA health care treatment.
The quality of the VA health care was, by and large, not the issue. But it was the ability to access the VA system and receive prompt care.
Steube, a Republican who represents Florida’s 17th congressional district, began the session by relating the story of a veteran who complained he had a sinus infection issue and, when he called the VA, was told the next available appointment was 30 days away.
“Now why does he have to wait that long?” Steube asked the crowd, which overflowed the facility’s conference room. “Wouldn’t be easier for him to have the right to see a private doctor, get his medicine at a nearby pharmacy and have the government pick up the tab?”
Steube has been championing the proposed “veterans choice” program that would allow veterans to seek medical care at any health care facility at government expense.
He told of another veteran, this one in DeSoto county, who had to have a medical procedure “but it was only available at Bay Pines VA Hospital (in St. Petersburg). That is a six-hour round-trip drive for him. Why is that the way to get him health care? The 1.6 million veterans in Florida deserve better than that.”
Other topics raised by the crowd included suicide rates among veterans, access to medical marijuana, the new VA ID cards and walk in care clinics.
Steube promised to monitor VA care carefully.
“The VA is requesting $220 billion next year to treat veterans and I am going to ensure they treat you right,” he said.
