NORTH PORT — Details are emerging from a New Year’s Eve crash that killed a passenger in the back seat of an Uber vehicle, injured two others and sent a North Port man to jail on multiple DUI charges.
David Brian Flick, 61, of Port Charlotte, was the man who died in the back seat of the 2018 Toyota Camry, an Uber car, according to a report from the North Port Police Department. The Uber driver, Pierre R. Louis and another passenger, not identified in the report, were both injured and taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Flick’s daughter, Venissa Driggers, told Fox 13 News in Tampa her father was riding in the Uber with a friend and on his way to New Year’s Eve dinner.
“It’s just tragic how it happened,” she told the television reporter. “Unfortunately, it’s one of the biggest holidays of the year and it’s known for drinking, so he does the responsible things and gets in the Uber and there’s still an idiot on the road at 6 o’clock at night.”
Driggers described her father as “very outgoing. He’s a people person. Everybody loved him everywhere he went.” She and her brother David said their father loved to fish and spend time with his grandchildren.
Mark Barcia, 41, of North Port was suspected to have been driving his F-250 Ford Pickup under the influence of alcohol, according to police.
The crash happened at Toledo Blade Boulevard and Woodhaven Boulevard at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
An investigation report shows Barcia and a passenger in his truck, identified as M. Lauffe, had just left Buffalo Wings & Rings, shortly before the crash. Witnesses said Barcia squealed the tires of his truck just before hitting the Toyota.
A bartender confirmed that Barcia and the other man were at the bar where they had at least one drink.
Lauffe, who suffered minor injuries, and his spouse told police Barcia had been “drinking alcohol since this afternoon and driving,” the report states.
Barcia injured his head and smashed the windshield of his truck, the report states.
Barcia failed a field sobriety test, the report states. Police took him to the North Port Emergency Room. Investigating officers said he had several mood swings in the time they were with him. He swore at officers and nursing staff, then apologized later, the report states.
Officers got a warrant and obtained blood samples from Barcia through nurses in the ER. The officers sent the blood samples to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for analysis.
Barcia was charged with DUI manslaughter, three counts of DUI with serious bodily injury, and two counts of DUI with property damage. He was still in custody Friday evening at the Sarasota County Jail, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. He has a bond of $1,000 on two counts of DUI with property damage. A bond has not been set for the other charges.
Barcia was the co-owner of a former gun shop in North Port. His occupation on the arrest report is listed as firearms instructor.
North Port officer Aaron Nick is leading the crash investigation. The NPPD is asking anyone with information to contact Nick at anick@northportpd.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.