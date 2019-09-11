While hundreds turned out Saturday for the Remember the Fallen run on Saturday, everyone is invited to attend tonight’s candlelight vigil in remembrance of the events surrounding the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Tonight’s ceremony will honor all patriots, including all military, fire, police and EMS. It is set for 6-8:30 p.m. at the circle on City Center Boulevard, just east of Fire Station 81. The event this year is being put on by North Port Fire Rescue.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments