Ring doorbell systems and its company were approved a contract with the city of North Port on Feb. 12 that would team it with North Port Police along with residents wanting to use the product.

NORTH PORT - Five months after receiving the OK from the North Port City Commission, the North Port Police Department is officially joining Neighbors by Ring. 

In a Friday news release, the North Port Police Department celebrated the addition to its resources - deeming it a "virtual Neighborhood Watch."

The department announced it is hoping residents will join the endeavor and download the technology. 

"The ‘Neighbors’ app is a digital neighborhood watch right on your phone where you can get crime and safety alerts from your neighbors and law enforcement," the department stated in a news release. "You don't have to have a Ring device to use it."

Ring, which uses digital doorbell cameras, allows subscribers to monitor who is - or has been - at their door via electronic devices. 

The company is owned by Amazon and has more than 3,400 subscribers in the city.

Under the agreement, Ring provides its app to North Port residents at no cost. Residents can buy a doorbell camera for about $200. Subscribing to Ring home services cost of about $12, officials said.

Police Chief Todd Garrison said earlier this year the service would be "one more tool" in fighting crime in the city.

"NPPD will be using ‘Neighbors’ to monitor crime in your area and send you updates on key crime incidents so we can all stay informed," the department stated Friday. "By working together, we can all make North Port a safer community."

Ring CEO Jamie Siminoff wrote in a 2019 blog that Neighbors is an important aspect of Ring

The app, which launched just over a year ago, has more than a million active users, Siminoff said.

"Neighbors is a security solution that every community member, regardless of whether or not they own a Ring device, can use," Siminoff wrote. "When communities work with one another, safer neighborhoods become a reality – it’s as simple as that. The Neighbors app enables community members – and, in some cases, law enforcement – to work together in order to reduce crime."

The city's news release said residents can download the free app by texting northportfl to 555888 or going to http://downlaod.ring.com/northport

"Sorry bad guys," the city's news release stated. 

