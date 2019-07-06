NORTH PORT - Five months after receiving the OK from the North Port City Commission, the North Port Police Department is officially joining Neighbors by Ring.
In a Friday news release, the North Port Police Department celebrated the addition to its resources - deeming it a "virtual Neighborhood Watch."
The department announced it is hoping residents will join the endeavor and download the technology.
"The ‘Neighbors’ app is a digital neighborhood watch right on your phone where you can get crime and safety alerts from your neighbors and law enforcement," the department stated in a news release. "You don't have to have a Ring device to use it."
Ring, which uses digital doorbell cameras, allows subscribers to monitor who is - or has been - at their door via electronic devices.
The company is owned by Amazon and has more than 3,400 subscribers in the city.
Under the agreement, Ring provides its app to North Port residents at no cost. Residents can buy a doorbell camera for about $200. Subscribing to Ring home services cost of about $12, officials said.
Police Chief Todd Garrison said earlier this year the service would be "one more tool" in fighting crime in the city.
"NPPD will be using ‘Neighbors’ to monitor crime in your area and send you updates on key crime incidents so we can all stay informed," the department stated Friday. "By working together, we can all make North Port a safer community."
Ring CEO Jamie Siminoff wrote in a 2019 blog that Neighbors is an important aspect of Ring
The app, which launched just over a year ago, has more than a million active users, Siminoff said.
"Neighbors is a security solution that every community member, regardless of whether or not they own a Ring device, can use," Siminoff wrote. "When communities work with one another, safer neighborhoods become a reality – it’s as simple as that. The Neighbors app enables community members – and, in some cases, law enforcement – to work together in order to reduce crime."
The city's news release said residents can download the free app by texting northportfl to 555888 or going to http://downlaod.ring.com/northport.
"Sorry bad guys," the city's news release stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.