The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual coronavirus town hall meeting with U.S. Rep. Greg Steube today.
The meeting is live from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today on the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, www.facebook.com/NPACC/.
You are invited to take part in the Town Hall Meeting by submitting questions or comments in the Comment Box during the meeting. Time permitting, Rep. Steube will answer as many questions as possible.
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is presenting the meeting with Cowork HIVE.
