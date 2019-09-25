VENICE — Venice continues establishing itself as an affluent city sought by retirees as it offers many benefits: events, entertainment, nice rental communities, shopping, beautiful beaches and the Gulf of Mexico.
These come with hardships for some families and people who find themselves struggling financially. Some resort to living in a car hidden overnight out of site in a small wooded area or parked on a superstore car lot.
In Sarasota County, 1 in 5 children lives below the poverty level.
About 33 years ago, a small group of volunteers at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church saw a need to help those in need by providing food. It was the start of the South County Food Pantry in a small room adjoining the church.
Over those years, the problem has grown, but so has the original small group of volunteers who help meet the need.
Recently, through the support of charitable sponsorships, donations from local businesses and residents, they acquired and rented a larger property.
South County Food Pantry is now at 121 Warfield Ave.
Manager Rosie Schroeder spearheaded the growth of services and the organization for almost 10 years. She and all employees are unpaid volunteers.
"In the first six days since opening we had 115 families and added 15 new clients," Schroeder said. "Here we are more accessible to people on the island and by bus. I am sure we will see an increase in the 450 to 500 individuals helping 1,200 to 1,500 families we have been serving monthly in the Venice area from Osprey south to Englewood and North Port."
It also has programs for homeless in the area.
The pantry operates on financial donations and 180 volunteers, most working once a month and others every day. At the new location, at least four help in the store and three handle donations in the back daily.
Food donations are welcomed — although to meet demands — All Faiths Food Bank and a local supermarket assist. Bread and pastries are donated daily by a national supermarket bakery.
It is supported by 25 churches in the community. Financial gifts are a vital input to offset the $2,500 monthly running expenses for electricity, maintenance, telephone and internet. The pantry pays All Faith's Food Bank between $2,500 to $3,000 monthly for additional food.
The pantry works with Family Promise, charity groups and churches. Schroeder said they have a registration form and lists of the food available printed in English and Spanish.
The pantry does not accept medicines, tobacco and cigarettes nor clothing.
South County Food Pantry opens and drop-off is available from 9 a.m. to noon on weekdays, but closes on holidays. For more information, call 941-408-2911.
