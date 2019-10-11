NORTH PORT — Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County needs volunteers in North Port to work with adults who are learning English as a second language.
Tutors spend one to two hours per week in one-on-one sessions with their students, in addition to another hour or two in preparation.
Volunteers will receive free training, and will have access to learning materials for all ESL levels. Previous teaching experience and proficiency in a language other than English is not required.
Prior to attending the training, those interested are asked to attend an orientation session to learn more about becoming a literacy volunteer.
The orientation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 15 in the Start Now Office at the North Port Family Service Center, 6919 Outreach Way, Suite B.
The training will be held in for two consecutive Wednesdays. It will be necessary to attend both days, and pre-registration is required.
The first training will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 in the West Villages Conference Room, 19503 West Villages Pkwy. The second will be held Nov. 20 at the same time and place.
For more information, contact North Port Literacy Coordinator Karen Bridegam at 941-861-1320 or north.port.literacy@gmail.com.
