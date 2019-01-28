NORTH PORT — Gran Paradiso held a Volunteer Expo on Jan. 19 in the community’s clubhouse to aid local organizations and groups in their search for volunteers.
The free event brought together many such organizations from the area, allowing residents to meet, learn and sign up for available volunteer opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.