NORTH PORT — Do you have some spare time and want to help out Sarasota County?

The county is seeking to recruit volunteers to man Volunteer Reception Centers during the upcoming hurricane season.

“I will take as many volunteers as I can get,” said Bridget Sims, with the county’s health and human service department. “If they’re over 18 years of age, I can use them.”

The county will host a training session for new volunteers on May 23 at 6 p.m. in The Morgan Family Center, 6207 W. Price Road in North Port.

“It will only last about an hour,” Sims said. “I would appreciate people turning out. We could sure use them.”

The North Port area will have one or two Volunteer Reception Centers during the approach of a hurricane, depending on the strength and direction of the storm.

No registration is necessary to attend the training session.

