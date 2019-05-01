Volunteers thanked

NORTH PORT — The North Port Meals on Wheels recently held its volunteer luncheon as a thank you for those who helped in during the year.
The event was held at VFW Post 8203 in North Port.
Businesses and people were thanked for their help at that event, including the VFW post, Angela Bliss, Fantastic Sam’s and Walmart.
