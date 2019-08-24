By Tom Harmening
Staff Writer
NORTH PORT — Have a hankering for a waffle?
Think Halloween.
North Port’s Waffle House, located on Sumter Boulevard, north of Price Boulevard, is aiming to open by the end of October, according to the Waffle House’s corporate headquarters in Norcross, Ga.
Crews are currently running water and sewer lines to the half-completed structure.
The location is currently advertising for help.
The location in North Port will be the chain’s 2,101th in the U.S.
The restaurants are found in 25 states, mostly in the Southeast.
The restaurant is among several retail projects underway in the city.
Along Toledo Blade Boulevard, a Dollar Tree is going up, as is a Wawa service station and convenience store.
Both are several months away from opening.
The site has been cleared for a RaceTrac at 12580 Tamiami Trail. Also along on Tamiami Trail, the Aldi Grocery Store is awaiting final approval to expand by completing a renovation out the back of the store.
The current store is smaller than the typical Aldi, according to company officials.
Last, but far from least, Benderson Development Corporation has announced plans to expand the popular Cocoplum Village Shops retail center.
Site preparation is underway along both sides of U.S. 41.
