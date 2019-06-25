Waiting for Godot is a play by Samuel Beckett, in which two characters, Vladimir (Didi) and Estragon (Gogo) wait for the arrival of someone named Godot who never arrives, and while waiting they engage in a variety of discussions and encounter other characters.
Sound familiar?
Let's explore this waiting story a bit further: In 2005 when this storyteller came to North Port, the city was still upset about the failed attempt to bring a much-needed hospital to North Port. It was said that the city at that time of 30,000 residents was too small and did not have the infrastructure of physicians to support a hospital and that it should just rely on transporting themselves or by paid transportation to other hospitals located in other cities.
The City Commission of North Port felt like they were overpowered by political factions that were bound to defend the right of other hospitals in discouraging a hospital to be built in this small but growing city.
The city never gave up thanks to physicians like Lee Gross, the commission and others who saw the need and were in support.
Now enters another character by the name of the North Port (CHAT) which is the Community Health Action Team, a group of citizens who came to the effort as part of the Sarasota Health Department, Community Health Improvement Program.
It became evident that North Port was on a major push to get its health care needs taken care of with better health care delivery, by some hospital agency. It makes sense that the hospital that should have a prime interest in North Port would be the Sarasota County Hospital called Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
After all, North Port pays a millage tax to this hospital at the rate of $3.5 million a year to care for the indigents living there. Does North Port get its money's worth from this tax? It is argumentative because the hospital is so far away that many of the indigents go to closer hospitals thus causing a financial drain on those agencies.
There is a federal law called Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act which in essence states if a patient presents to an emergency room for treatment regardless of ability to pay, they can not be turned away. Sarasota Memorial Hospital is winning on both sides of the patient.
First, they get the taxation as a county hospital from all the residents of the county and secondly, the patients they received taxes from are going to other hospitals. Back to the CHAT.
The members of the CHAT organization opened up a meaningful dialogue with then-CEO Gwen Mackenzie of Sarasota Memorial.
Along with the City Commissioners, Mackenzie and the Board of the hospital bought a parcel of land off Sumter near I-75 to show good faith that a hospital would be coming this way in the near future. Also, at that time, a group field trip to Ocala, Fla., was taken by the City Commission, The CHAT officers, and the Hospital Board to view a free-standing Emergency Room.
It was after this successful visit that all agreed that this kind of Emergency Room built in North Port would be an excellent way to improve health care delivery until a hospital could be built. In January 2008, ground for the free-standing E.R. was broken for the now famous and loved Emergency Room on Toledo Blade.
Since that time, Gwen Mackenzie has been offered another position with a larger hospital organization thus leaving the CEO position to David Verinder who is the current CEO.
Since his assuming the position, the progress of bringing a hospital to North Port via the SMH organization has come to a screeching halt.
SMH has been busy building medical facilities outside the Sarasota County as well as making plans and establishing permission from the Agency for Health Care Administration to build a second hospital in Venice, a town one third the size of North Port with an existing hospital.
North Port continues to wait.
Not giving up, North Port continued to look for a hospital group to come to the city. It found a hospital group that applied for the Certificate of Need to build and yet again they were turned down by the Agency of Health Care Administration.
Irony or political favoritism?
North Port, the Commission, and the CHAT still waiting and talking. Verinder and SMH still saying, North Port is too small (70+000 population) and we should continue to wait, they will be here in due time.
Thanks for your compassion, David.
"There is always more than one way to skin a cat though" as a wise physician once said.
While all the activity was going on over the past 14 years, the CHAT and the City Commission knew that there was a bill sponsored by the Florida House (HB21) that had been going through the administrative process of being passed by the House, the Senate and then the governor that would do away with the CON process and allow any agency to build a hospital anywhere they felt was needed.
Again, North Port Commissioners and the CHAT have been waiting for three years for this bill to gain acceptance by all and get passed. This year, the HB21 has been passed by the House and Senate and is going on to the governor for his approval. There is talk that he will sign it thus leaving the gate open for North Port to finally talk seriously to hospital agencies about coming and building an acute care hospital.
Would North Port like to have SMH as the hospital, yes? Would we wait another five years for them to begin building here while they continue to build out of the county? NO!
There are other hospitals with the same excellent standards of care as SMH, like Doctors Hospital as an example and North Port is ready to sweeten the pot with incentives to bring them this way.
North Port is tired of Waiting for Godot. They have paid their dues, excuse me, their taxes. Now is the time to bring interested parties to the table.
It appears that the SMH Board has no power or is afraid to show leadership. This seems to be a case of the tail wagging the dog. Are they so afraid of the CEO that they will not even answer the requests for a meeting with the CHAT and the Commission? This will not be easily forgotten at election time.
When HB21 is finally passed, North Port will finally be in the drivers seat for their own destiny to bring a quality acute care hospital to this wonderful community.
