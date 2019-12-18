NORTH PORT — Waffle House regulars are going to have to wait a while for Texas Melts with Hash Browns.
It looks like the eatery won’t open until well into 2020, company officials said Tuesday.
It’s still an issue of electrical power.
“We are having issues with receiving a transformer from Florida Power & Light,” said Allyssa Johnson of Waffle House. “That has pushed the opening date back. At our last briefing, we were told mid- to late January may be more realistic.”
That’s not what the power company says.
FPL officials last week reported the restaurant was powered up and ready to go. The power company said electricity was established to the restaurant on Dec. 6.
Reached Tuesday, FPL said it was studying the issue.
Johnson, a recruitment specialist with the eatery chain, said employees for the North Port restaurant were now being trained and assigned to nearby open restaurants.
Mel Thomas, North Port’s director of economic development, said she was hopeful the city would be notified of the Waffle House’s imminent opening, when the big yellow-and-black signs would light up the night. “But so far we have heard nothing.”
Johnson, meanwhile, said she has heard a mid-January opening is likely.
“But there are no guarantees.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.