NSwaffle121119b.JPG

The Waffle House on Sumter Boulevard has help-wanted signs on display. Company officials say it will be about a month before it could open.

 SUN PHOTO BY TOM HARMENING

NORTH PORT — Waffle House regulars are going to have to wait a while for Texas Melts with Hash Browns.

It looks like the eatery won’t open until well into 2020, company officials said Tuesday.

It’s still an issue of electrical power.

“We are having issues with receiving a transformer from Florida Power & Light,” said Allyssa Johnson of Waffle House. “That has pushed the opening date back. At our last briefing, we were told mid- to late January may be more realistic.”

That’s not what the power company says.

FPL officials last week reported the restaurant was powered up and ready to go. The power company said electricity was established to the restaurant on Dec. 6.

Reached Tuesday, FPL said it was studying the issue.

Johnson, a recruitment specialist with the eatery chain, said employees for the North Port restaurant were now being trained and assigned to nearby open restaurants.

Mel Thomas, North Port’s director of economic development, said she was hopeful the city would be notified of the Waffle House’s imminent opening, when the big yellow-and-black signs would light up the night. “But so far we have heard nothing.”

Johnson, meanwhile, said she has heard a mid-January opening is likely.

“But there are no guarantees.”

Email: tom.harmening@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments