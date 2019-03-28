NORTH PORT — A registered sexual predator wanted by police apparently filled out paperwork in Sarasota for permission to leave the state minutes before North Port authorities raided his home Wednesday.
Timothy Rice, 41, may be headed to Springs, Texas, where he lived before moving to North Port, authorities said Thursday afternoon.
Police had obtained an arrest warrant stemming from an incident with children in a swimming pool in North Port in October.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s officials were apparently not aware of the arrest warrant until after Rice had left their office.
On Thursday afternoon, a spokeswoman for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office denied that they issued a permit for Rice to leave Florida.
However, later Thursday, the office issued a statement stating Rice entered their office at 3:55 p.m. and applied for the permit to leave the state.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office also stated that North Port Police did not enter the arrest information into the National Crime Information Center database until Thursday. Thus, Rice was given permission to travel out of the state.
Rice was arrested Friday after allegedly touching two children at the swimming pool at Ann Dever Regional Park in Englewood.
He posted bond in that case.
While at the pool, a parent approached Charlotte County sheriff’s deputies to complain Rice had touched daughter’s thigh while they were in the water.
The deputies arrested him and charged him with loitering or prowling near children, a first-degree misdemeanor.
The North Port issue arose at a private community pool in the city. A police incident report from November said they’d learned Rice had been at a community pool in The Woodlands in Cedar Grove in North Port in October.
In that situation, he and his wife had allegedly brought water toys and pool noodles. A witness said “the male was actively playing with at least 7 other kids in the pool, whom she knew the parents. (She) said this made her very nervous since the male admitted to not residing there or being a guest of any other resident.”
The witness took a photograph of the man and woman.
In late November, the witness received a notification from a social media site for The Woodlands community discussing a convicted child predator using the pool “and she immediately recognized the person as the male in the pool on Oct. 7.”
When police officials arrived at Rice’ home in the 2500 block of Rushmore Street in North Port on Wednesday afternoon, he was not at the home.
He had reportedly told acquaintances that he planned to go to Texas until the media attention on him “had died down.”
Rice operates a business called Bee Seen on the Web.
According to Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Rice is white, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 395 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
He was convicted of sexual battery of a victim under 12 years old twice in Hillsborough County — with cases adjudicated in July 1999 and August 2000.
Anyone with information on Rice should call North Port Police at 941-429-7300.
