NORTH PORT — Several local volunteer groups are seeking people to pitch in as they grow or have other volunteers starting to head north for the “other” season.
There are literally dozens of groups people can join, and many do. Some do it to give back to the community; others do it for socialization. Some just do it to keep a little busy.
Among the groups are F.I.S.H. (Friends In Service Here):
Volunteers provide free transportation for residents needing transportation to doctor’s appointments, dialysis, oncology treatments, physical therapy, stores, banks and other locations in Englewood, North Port, and South Venice.
For more information, call 941-475-2533 or 941-475-4494.
North Port Meals on Wheels seeks drivers for deliveries starting April 1.
The job requires about 90 minutes of commitment per week. It starts about 9:30 a.m. at 13624 Tamiami Trail. To volunteer or for more information, call 941-474-8802 or email northportmealsonwheels@gmail.com.
If you’d rather operate a board and not a vehicle, WKDW FM is seeking volunteers to assist with its “Writers on the Air” show that takes place from 2-4 p.m. Sundays.
For more information, call Linda at 941-223-1262.
The Friends of the North Port Library are seeking volunteers to help run its bookstore inside the library. The bookstore helps raise funds for special reading programs at the library. Schedules are usually for about 2-3 hours per week.
To apply, stop by the North Port Public Library bookstore.
And there’s also the North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children, also known as the Back Pack Angels.
It meets at 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of every month at North Port Public Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. The group delivers hygiene products to North Port schools for students in need.
For more information visit www.backpackangels.org or call Susan Ricard at 941-423-6347.
