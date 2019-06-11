NORTH PORT — The city and the engineering firm of Kimley-Horn & Associates are working to add three Warm Mineral Springs Park buildings to the National Register of Historic Places.
The nomination for the structures, submitted in November 2018 with the assistance of Lorrie Muldowney, president of Creative Preservation, has cleared an early hurdle with a state agency and is headed to a federal agency.
Florida’s Division of Historical Resources’ National Register review board voted in late May to forward the nomination to the National Park Service for consideration. The next step is the National Park Service for review.
North Port officials said in a news release they expect to have an answer “later this summer.”
“This has been a true team effort,” said Tricia Wisner, assistant director of North Port Parks & Recreation in a news release. “We are grateful to everyone who has helped facilitate this nomination and are looking forward to what the future holds for Warm Mineral Springs Park.”
Warm Mineral Springs — as in the body of water — has already protected by the National Register since 1977. The National Register of Historic Places is the official listing maintained by the government on properties in the U.S. that “reflect the prehistoric occupation and historic development of our nation, states and local communities,” according to the news release.
“It is used primarily as a planning tool in making decisions concerning the development of our communities to ensure, as much as possible, the preservation of buildings, sites, structures, and objects that are significant aspects of our cultural and historic heritage,” it states.
The buildings at Warm Mineral Springs were started in 1959 as a part of the quadricentennial of Florida.
