NORTH PORT — Warm Mineral Springs, shut down the day after Hurricane Elsa damaged the spa facility, will stay closed until July 14, city officials said Friday night.
The city-owned recreation area at 12200 San Servando Ave. sustained damage to the spa building during the storm, which skirted Florida’s southwest coast Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The storm dumped about 10 inches of rain on the city and lashed the area with gusting winds over several hours.
City recreation directors said the women’s locker room in the spa was damaged, but set up portable toilets and hand-washing equipment Thursday. Originally, the city announced the park would be opened Thursday morning, but an alligator in the springs put the plan on hold while wildlife contractors tracked down the reptile.
“While closed, staff took the opportunity to have a structural engineer come onsite to review the storm damage sustained by the building that houses the locker room facilities,” city spokesman Josh Taylor said in an email Friday evening. “Upon inspection, it has been determined that the entire spa building, including both the men’s and women’s locker rooms, will need to be closed to the public for safety until further notice.”
Staff will get temporary restroom and hand-washing facilities up and running, but there will be no place to take a shower. The main admission and gift shop building will be open.
The springs and the buildings are on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. The buildings were designed by architect Jack West, one of the leaders of the Sarasota School of Architecture.
Last month, city commissioners approved $9 million for the initial construction phase of the Warm Mineral Springs Park Master Plan, which includes the historic restoration of the buildings and improvements to utility infrastructure and the parking lot. The project could cost $25 million to complete.
The facility has been a money-maker for the city, bringing in 17,000 visitors in just April and nearly $1.8 million yearly from ticket and gift-shop sales.
For more information, please call 941-426-1692 or visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/WarmMineralSpringsPark.
