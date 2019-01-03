Warm Mineral Springs future focus of Monday gathering in North Port
NORTH PORT — What will Warm Mineral Springs look like in the future?
That’s the focus of a Monday morning meeting with the North Port City Commission at City Hall.
The 9 a.m. workshop will include a presentation titled Warm Mineral Springs Park Conceptual Master Plan.
Warm Mineral Springs is managed by the city of North Port. The city and its consulting firm hosted a series of outreach meetings and had an online survey for residents and others interested in offering input about the facility.
Among the ideas from Kimley-Horn are about 3 miles worth of trails between six walking trails on the east side of the property.
The facilities have long needed a variety of refurbishments and have undergone some needed work — but consultants with Kimley-Horn will give an extensive concept to North Port leaders.
It would also include new parking for RV and equestrian vehicles on the southeast side of the property; an event pavilion in the middle of the acres along with an event lawn and an Indigenous Peoples Historical Exhibit.
Also in the concept is a new event plaza and market area near the existing parking lot; two lookout towers and a canopy walk; an area for camping and an area designated for bird watching.
It would also add to the current nearby Community Garden.
People in the survey had many ideas for what should — or shouldn’t — happen to Warm Mineral Springs. Some hoped for a very active park — suggesting many events and activities.
One respondent said their vision for Warm Mineral Springs Park is to make it “a place for North Port to gather.” The respondent suggested it become more family friendly with “holiday festival(s)” including “Christmas (lights), Halloween — pumpkins, hayrides, etc.”
Others were perhaps more negative. One survey taker responded to the questions “What do you like most about Warm Mineral Springs?” and “What is your vision for Warm Mineral Springs?” by writing “Nothing” and “sell it.”
The park is open nearly every day of the year, often used by North Port residents and visitors who believe the concentration of minerals in the warm water are good for their health.
North Port City Commission members have long made the health of the facility itself a priority. The springs and its 81 acres was bought by the city along with Sarasota County in 2010 for $5.5 million. Later disagreements on its operation led to its closure twice in about a year before the county sold its half to North Port for $2.75 million in 2014.
The age of the structures — which were built in the 1950s — have long been an issue with a variety of plumbing problems recently. It was closed several times in December and currently its restroom facilities are not operating — with a temporary restroom brought in on a truck for users.
The 81 acres are surrounded by Trionto Avenue, Ortiz Boulevard, Musogee Road, Antonio Street, Durango Avenue and a canal on the west side of North Port.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.