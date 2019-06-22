Staff Report
NORTH PORT — Not just the springs are hot.
Warm Mineral Springs Park in North Port has naturally heated water and a hotter reputation, according to city officials.
On Tuesday, the city opened the Springs to anyone with identification showing they lived in Sarasota County.
Last year, when they did that, about 700 people filed through the turnstiles.
This year, 1,389 patrons showed up.
For most, it was their first visit to the park. Many gave it glowing reviews.
“Hey, it’s been popular with people for thousands of years,” quipped Josh Taylor, spokesman for the city. “We are glad so many people are discovering it. Hopefully, the ones who came out on Tuesday will come back.”
