Floating around the Warm Mineral Springs

The water of Warm Mineral Springs stays about 85 degrees or so year-round, which makes it a popular attraction even when it’s cold.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

NORTH PORT — Do you have plans on visiting Warm Mineral Springs Park over the next few months?

Be prepared for a plethora of orange fencing and the sounds of construction crews.

The city of North Port has hired a plumbing company to begin working on a long list of repairs needed. The temporary fencing should go up in the next few weeks.

The first stage of the repairs are expected to last until mid-summer. In the meantime, the city expects to keep the facility fully open and operational.

The first repairs will foreshadow extensive repairs and construction projects at the buildings at the site.

Under a master plan, which is approved but not yet funded, construction workers will likely be at the facility over the next several years.

Meanwhile, the city has announced that to celebrate the 60th year of North Port, it will waive admission fees for all Sarasota County residents at the Warm Mineral Springs on June 18.

The park will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments