NORTH PORT — It’s back to the drawing board.
The North Port City Commission voted Tuesday night to make additional changes to the master plan for the development of the Warm Mineral Springs site.
The plan, which has been under review for nearly a year, would expand the scope of the Springs site to make it more attractive to tourists.
The architects revealed the current estimated budget for developing Warm Mineral Springs was $18 million.
Tuesday, representatives of architectural firm Kimley Horn presented a revised master plan, based upon the City Commission’s review on Jan. 8.
At that time, the panel cut horse paths and an RV park from the plan and revised several path proposals.
On Tuesday, Commissioner Vanessa Carusone said she believed the current plan “was just blah.”
The commission directed the architects to revisit plans for a bus drop off area and a maintenance building. Then, at the direction of Commissioners Debbie McDowell and Jill Luke, the architects were asked to add a historic school house to the plan.
The school house, Luke said, “would show children what going to school in Florida was like in the past.”
Before the proposal was sent back for further revisions, seven members of the public addressed the commission, with suggestions ranging from leaving the site untouched to improving roads leading to the area.
In other action, the commission was given a demonstration of the police department’s current body cameras. A proposal to sign a $1 million five-year contact for the cameras will come before the panel on March 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.