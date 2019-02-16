NORTH PORT — Several incidents involving cattle crossing Interstate 75 have been reported since the beginning of the year, according to North Port police.
Two incidents were reported in early January and two more have been reported this week, along with another call that came in Friday morning.
According to police scanner traffic, authorities responded to a call about several cows crossing the interstate near Toledo Blade boulevard. The incident remains under investigation.
On Jan. 9, a driver struck a cow with a vehicle on the interstate near the Charlotte County line around 11:30 p.m., North Port police spokesman Josh Taylor said.
Further details about the incidents were not immediately available.
As livestock, cattle fall under the purview of the Florida Agricultural Commission. The interstate is under the jurisdiction of Florida Highway Patrol. Meandering cattle in North Port become the work for North Port police — who had volunteers helping out Friday morning.
While interstate crashes involving animals are common, livestock wrecks are less-so. And with animals that can weigh on average between 1,600 and 2,400 pounds, the potential for damage or even death is increased.
On Jan. 11, a man died in Texas when a car struck a dead cow on a highway, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. In 2017, a man died after a cattle-involved crash took place on a highway near Daytona Beach, WFLA reported.
A majority of the North Port-area incidents have occurred in the early morning hours and at night, Taylor said.
He warned drivers to be cautious of livestock roaming the interstate.
“You never know what could happen,” Taylor said. “You can’t be zoning out going 80 mph.”
