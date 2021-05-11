The city of North Port teamed up with nonprofits recently to teach children about water safety. Participants enjoyed free entry into the North Port Aquatic Center after learning about drowning prevention. They danced with Josh the Otter from the Rotary Club and Stewie the Duck from the Kiwanis Club.

Just Against Drowning showed parents that pools have safe and unsafe drains and what to look for that can be a drowning hazard. The group is planning a Motorcycle Ride 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Biker Life in Port Charlotte. The route travels through Englewood beach to Sharky's on the Pier in Venice. The fee is $15 per bike and $5 per passenger. Money raised go to swimming lessons for children in need. For more information, 941-626-7100.

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments