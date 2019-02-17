SARASOTA — Despite the plethora of water-quality related events in the area, there wasn’t much doubt that Sarasota County would join the bandwagon.
The only questions were what and when.
And at the end of a wide-ranging 40-minute discussion Wednesday, Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis had direction from county commissioners to begin planning for a water quality summit.
During the Jan. 29 meeting, Commissioner Christian Ziegler broached the possibility of the county hosting such an event.
It didn’t escape notice from his colleagues Charlotte County was hosting such a summit that very day.
“I think it would be a great opportunity for us, as a county, to explain what we’ve done because I think we’ve been very proactive,” Ziegler said during the Jan. 29 meeting.
In the end, commissioners didn’t make a decision that day, but instead, asked Lewis to report back about the logistics for an event.
Lewis made that report during the meeting Wednesday — and looked for direction from commissioners.
Suggesting it might take 90 days before the county could hold the event, Lewis said staff already had an existing model it could use in past sustainability events the county has hosted.
In the end, commissioners told Lewis they wanted to see the event occur in April in a venue large enough to hold 500-700 people.
Ziegler suggested an expo-style event where groups could set up tables with information about what they were doing, and perhaps, gain volunteers.
“This is more of a showcase on what we’ve done. Kinda like an expo on water quality,” Ziegler said.
Commissioner Nancy Detert wasn’t enthusiastic about that idea, saying she wanted to focus on information.
“I think a public meeting on water quality would generate a lot of interest,” Detert said. “People want information. The more information the public has, the better off we all are, frankly.”
As county staff begin planning for the event, Commission Chairman Charles Hines asked Lewis to update the board during their meetings over the next couple of months about the planning so they would continue to be aware.
Interest in holding a summit comes after an extremely severe and long-lasting red tide event last year, that continues to plague area beaches on occasion, and residents questioning commissioners about actions the county has taken.
