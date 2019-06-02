SARASOTA — With last year’s red tide outbreak in mind, and people asking about the county’s actions, Sarasota County will hold its own water quality summit this Wednesday.
The summit follows similar events earlier this year in Charlotte County and Venice. The latter event was hosted by the Argus Foundation.
Starting at 1 p.m. the event will offer those attending the opportunity to learn more about the current science of water quality, what the county has done and plans to do, and what they themselves can do, and an update on state policies.
“Water quality touches all aspects of water in our community,” said Chuck Walter, manager of the county’s stormwater division, during in a Facebook Live presentation talking about the summit. “The focus of the event will be on our surface water issues we have in our bays, creeks and streams.”
“There will be lots of opportunities for people to think about their own lifestyles and how that affects water quality,” added Lee Hayes Byron, director of Sarasota County UF/IFAS Extension and Sustainability.
Lined up to speak at the event are representatives from the Florida legislature, state agencies, Mote Marine Laboratory, University of Florida, Sarasota Bay Estuary Program, Southwest Florida Water Management District, Sarasota County and local municipalities.
Divided into four segments described above, each session will offer an opportunity for questions and answers. Those sessions will end at 5:30 p.m.
Contemporaneous with the information sessions, exhibitors from various agencies and groups will also be present offering information and answering questions. The exhibits will remain open until 6:30 p.m.
Among the local officials speaking about current efforts aimed at improving water quality, besides Walter and Byron, are Jennifer Fehrs, North Port’s utility engineer; Kathleen Weeden, the city of Venice engineer; and Randy Smith, a bureau chief with the Southwest Florida Water Management District.
According to Walter, Sarasota County has the “most aggressive rules and regulations in the country” regarding stormwater. Over the last 25 years, he added, the county has spent $500 million on its stormwater utility.
In early May, during a 90-minute presentation, county staff discussed with county commissioners past efforts to address water quality, and unveiled an ambitious, albeit costly, program to move the county’s efforts forward.
The overall goal of the program is to seek further reductions in the nutrients and other pollutants going into the county’s waterbodies such as Lemon Bay, Dona Bay and Sarasota Bay.
The summit starts at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Riverview High School, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota. The event is free, but seating is limited and registration is required. Register at scgwaterqualitysummit.eventbrite.com.
Residents can also call the county’s call center at 941-861-5000 for more information.
