NORTH PORT — Residents can expect water supply issues today if you live in an area along Alum Avenue, north of U.S. 41, in North Port.
City crews will be working to replace a key water valve along Alum Avenue.
Other streets affected include Mola Street, Galliard Avenue, Culebra Avenue, San Pablo Avenue and Gatun Street.
There will be no water in the area from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Once the water flow resumes, residents are urged to boil any tap water used for consumption until notified that it is testing clean. When boiling water, ensure it is boiled for at least one minute, officials note.
In addition to the water disruption, the crews will be closing a portion of Bullard Street, between Alum and Trionfo Avenue while the repairs are being made.
Electronic sign boards will be used during the repairs. Those needing more information on the project should call the utilities department at 941-240-8000.
