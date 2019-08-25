By TOM HARMENING
Staff Writer
NORTH PORT — Residential water usage in the city dropped last year, North Port officials reported.
The average household in North Port used 3,088 gallons per month, down from 3,220 gallons per month in 2017.
The city is well below average for a household in the state, which is approximately 5,000 gallons per month.
North Port has 22,882 residences on the city water system.
Officials attribute the drop in usage on several facts.
First, the city’s reclaimed water — treated water that can be used for irrigation, car washing and firefighting — system has expanded recently and use of reclaimed water takes demand off of the drinking water supply.
Also, conservation programs have been promoted more lately and measures to save water are being taught in schools and finally, the city has watering restrictions in place for those using potable water to irrigate.
“With our conservation efforts, and national campaigns for water quality awareness and conservation, a big difference is being made here locally,” said Jennifer Desrosiers, assistant utilities director for the city. “We have one of the lowest per capita water usage averages in Southwest Florida.”
Residents can regularly check their water usage by accessing their account online at the website www.CityofNorthport.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.