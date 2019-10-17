NORTH PORT — There are one million gallons or 8.3 million tons of water in the rivers, pools and kid splashpads at the new North Port Aquatic Center.
Or the weight of 20 adult whales.
These and other factoids, like — that we use every muscle group when swimming, for instance — were listed Wednesday on a city Parks and Recreation Department “Did You Know?” sheet. It was the soft opening of the giant waterpark for those visiting the West Price Boulevard water wonderland.
But Wednesday visitors seemed to want more spectacle, surging past a Swim with Santa poster, through the gates and past a man on steel drums to oooh and aaaah at spilling buckets of water, geysering fountains, a Disney-like seven-story waterslide, then shooting selfies and snaking around the place, seemingly absorbing the communal joy of a city sharing in its great fortune.
It was a dry run.
Monday the place opens for business.
But before Wednesday’s visitors could inspect their new civic toy, they first heard from city leaders welcoming them, pumping them to return 4 p.m. Monday, when it will be “very wet, very loud … and very fun,” Mayor Chris Hanks said, then scissoring the blue ribbon with fellow commissioners, officially opening the North Port Aquatic Center at about 2:15 p.m.
The bottomline Wednesday — adults never stop at being kids. A few hundred of them wandered about wide-eyed and smiling, possibly remembering the wonderful anticipation of a cool swim in the hot sun, of tanning oils and splashing and playing and making new friends.
“It’s the biggest ribbon-cutting for North Port, ever, as far as I can tell,” North Port Commissioner Pete Emrich said, surveying curious visitors strolling the waterpark’s opening day, which was set up partially to sell season passes and to welcome the community to a $12 million recreation centerpiece.
Monday’s afternoon opening includes the entire waterpark. That is scheduled to run through Oct. 31, when the play areas close and will reopen in the spring. Delays in construction and from weather had pushed the opening schedule from July to Wednesday, an issue stirring some controversy. State and county health and safety checklists were the last things completed in the 14-month project.
Delays also mean some staffers work a few days, return in the spring when the entire center re-opens. But staff such as lifeguards were aware of seasonal hiring and would likely return, recreation administrators told commissioners at a recent hearing.
But the 25-meter competitive pool — what used to be called a lap pool and which is heated — will open year-round, available to swim teams, fitness activities and for simple pleasure, said Trish Sturgess, the complex’s new aquatics supervisor.
The waterpark also hosts a Swim With Santa on Dec. 21, a polar plunge at winter break on Jan. 4, among other planned events, she said.
“It’s a gorgeous day and we’re very excited,” Sturgess on Wednesday said.
For more information, visit cityofnorthport.com, call 941-429-7275, or visit the park starting Monday at 6205 W. Price Blvd.
