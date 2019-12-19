NORTH PORT — Want to head to Wawa to fuel your car and maybe chow down on a meatball sub?
For North Port residents, it's still a matter of driving 10 miles south to Port Charlotte or 11 miles north to Venice to visit a Wawa. But that will change in 2021.
"We are definitely coming to North Port," Wawa spokeswoman Jen Wolf confirmed this week. "But it will be 2021 before we open there."
She confirmed that two sites in the city are being developed. The first, at Tamiami Trail and Cornelius Boulevard — across from the Racetrac at Cranberry and U.S. 41 — is actually just across the county line in Port Charlotte. But it's very, very close to North Port.
The land is cleared and site preparation is underway. It will share a retention pond with the planned Texas Roadhouse steak restaurant that is going up just to the north, within the North Port city limits. The two establishments will share a retention pond that will sit directly on the county line.
The second site, at Price and Toledo Blade boulevards, has no visible site preparation underway, but that one will actually be in the city of North Port when it is finally completed.
Until then, North Porters will still have to drive to other communities to delve into Wawa's crunchy sour dough melts or sip their frosty Flurricane shakes.
Wawa began as a dairy farm in Wawa, Pennsylvania in 1902. Today it employs more than 30,000 people and promotes itself as the source for fresh food, fuel, beverages and coffee and surcharge-free ATMs.
The chain has a loyal following of fans who swear their flatbread sandwiches and breakfast hoagies can't be beat.
Email: tom.harmening@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.