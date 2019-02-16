SARASOTA - The North Port High School junior varsity boys and girls soccer squads participated the Ram Bowl between Jan. 21-25 at Riverview High School in Sarasota, bringing home the first place trophy.
The boys team played against Lakewood Ranch, Riverview, Palmetto, Manatee, Venice, Braden River and Sarasota.
The girls team played Manatee, Out of Door Academy and Riverview.
