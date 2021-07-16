Nothing to see here ...

North Port Police had an interesting morning with a nuisance alligator call on North Port Boulevard. When officers arrived, the alligator tried to hide under their patrol car. He was able to get his head under, but about 6 feet of gator stayed out in the open for all to see. Officers directed traffic around the gator for a while, but after he wouldn’t move, police reportedly had to summon a trapper.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY NPPD
