NORTH PORT — Some were stunned to see the seals bleeding. To notice its skin chafing.
The animals were entangled in plastic and died after their wounds led to serious infection.
Others were bewildered by the amount of plastic flowing into the ocean each year — 8 million tons.
“We have a lot of innocent victims that are in a lot of trouble and it’s all because of one species — us,” said Terry Root, lead author of the fourth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change, which earned her a Nobel Peace Prize in 2007.
Regional residents poured into the Shannon Staub Public Library in North Port on Wednesday evening to listen to Root’s discussion on the effects of plastic on wildlife.
Root, who is also a professor emeritus and senior fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment at Stanford University, shared images and statistics of seabirds, sea turtles and whales that were killed or injured after mistaking plastic for food.
Root said 100 percent of sperm whales necropsied had plastic bags in their stomach, Root said.
A total of 60 percent of all seabirds and 50 percent of all sea turtles and have eaten plastic.
She said 15 percent of young loggerhead sea turtles, an endangered species, die from ingesting plastic.
Root said this often occurs because plastic bags look like jellyfish to sea turtles.
Edie Driest, chair of the North Port Friends of Wildlife and organizer of the event, was taken aback by the images shown in Root’s presentation, calling them “revealing and impressionable.”
“People need to see that and wake up to what we’re doing,” Driest said. “These are innocent beings and they hurt just like we do when we’re in pain.”
Allain Hale, board member of the Sierra Club, a national grassroots organization for environmental advocacy, was bewildered to learn the Florida legislature has prohibited local bans on plastic bags.
“I was knocked out to see that the industry has protected themselves in that way,” Hale said. “That’s terrible. That is the first thing that has to go down, then communities can say, ‘We banned it, take plastics elsewhere.’”
An estimated 8.3 billion metric tons of plastic has been produced since plastic was invented in 1907, Root said. Of that, 6.3 billion metric tons has become waste.
She said 79 percent of that waste is either piling up in landfills or flowing into the ocean, noting only 9 percent has been recycled.
Hale worried about the rising plastic production in recent years.
A total of 44 percent of all plastic ever manufactured has been made since 2000, Root said.
“That’s scary,” Hale said. “We’re just out of control.”
Others shared his fear.
“We are burying ourselves alive,” Driest said.
Shoppers worldwide use about 500 billion single-use plastic bags each year, Root said.
In 2015, Americans purchased about 346 bottles per person. Of that, only 9 percent, or 32 bottles, were recycled.
Root urged people to stop using single-use plastic bags and water bottles, suggesting they use paper bags and reusable water bottles instead.
She also asked them to stop using plastic straws in restaurants, noting that all single-use plastic causes significant damage to the environment.
Root said she hopes people leave her discussion and spread awareness of single-use plastics and its detrimental impact on wildlife.
“Everything happens locally,” Root said. “I work on a global scale trying to understand what’s going on with global warming, trying to understand what’s going on with plastics all over the world, but the world doesn’t solve it, individual people solve it.”
Dannie Logue, a volunteer at the Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota, felt she and others could make a difference.
“If you went home and told one person who would tell another person, we might be able to effect change,” Logue said.
Root stressed the importance of local environmental advocacy groups who work to reduce the use of single-use plastics.
“We’ve got to have people who are on the ground,” Root said. “Who actually see the seals or actually see the birds that are dying. They’re going to do something about it — and they do — and that’s how we’re going to make a change.”
