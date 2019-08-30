By ALEXANDRA HERRERA
West Villages Sun Editor
NORTH PORT — Emanne Beasha is one of seven who will be on the semifinals of “America’s Got Talent.”
Emanne, 10, has been a judge favorite since her journey began in late June and she received the Golden Buzzer on Aug. 6 that secured her place in the live shows.
For her family, it’s been an exciting journey. Her grandmother, Dianne Ruffel, is thrilled about Emanne’s journey through “America’s Got Talent.”
Ruffel who is currently in Pasadena, said she was in awe of being in the Dolby Theater on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“It’s just amazing,” Ruffel said.
She said it was relief to see Emanne go through early on in the show. Emanne was the second act to be named to the semifinals Wednesday night.
“It was a relief for her to go through,” Ruffel said.
She added that people sitting around her were cheering for Emanne, saying her name as they went to announce who was moving through.
Emanne has been a judge favorite through the competition, with judge Howie Mandel calling her the Mona Lisa of talent on Wednesday.
For Emanne she’s happy for the next part and is excited to move on.
“It was exciting,” Emanne said.
She added she doesn’t know what song she is doing yet, but she’s looking forward to resting.
Her mother, Megan, added it’s been going well and they’re going to enjoy California.
“I thought the last song was great and I thought the judges were great,” Megan said.
Emanne said they haven’t chosen a song just yet, but that comes next. The family, though, is trying to enjoy downtime when it’s possible.
Closer to home friends, family and neighbors celebrated Emanne at CoolToday Park in the West Villages with a watch party.
“I talked to my brother who said it was surreal,” Ruffel said.
Ruffel is in awe of everything that has been happening. In an email to the Sun, she said she was thankful for the support.
Before leaving for California she said she would have loved to have been at the ballpark for the event.
“We’re living the dream,” Ruffel said.
Emanne will be on “America’s Got Talent” at 8 p.m. on Sept. 10 for the semifinals, with results airing on Sept. 11.
