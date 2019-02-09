NORTH PORT — Woofstock and the North Port Community Yard Sale are among the events taking place today in North Port.
The second Woofstock takes place today from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today at the North Port’s Canine Club Dog Park, 6700 Appomattox Drive.
Events include a demonstration by North Port Police Department K-9 unit, a lookalike contest and a trick competition. K-9 units from Sarasota Search and Rescue and Peace River Search and Rescue will also be on hand.
No admission required, but attendees can contribute a can or bag of dog food for local shelters.
Dogs should be on a 6-foot leash, be vaccinated and display current tags, the city said. Unruly dogs will be asked to leave the event. Handlers must be at least 18 years of age.
Also taking place today, the city is hosting its Community Yard Sale.
It takes place from 8 a.m.-noon today at City Center Green at City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd.
It is free for people wanting to browse.
Another Community Yard Sale is set for March 16. Registration for sells for that date begin 30 days before the sale.
For more information, contact North Port Parks & Recreation at 941-429-7275.
