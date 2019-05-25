NORTH PORT — While everyone will spend this weekend enjoying food out by the pool and beaches, Monday is a day for remembrance and activities.
With Memorial Day on Monday, many offices and businesses will be closed in the region.
The cities of North Port and Venice will be closed on Monday in observance of the holiday, along with Sarasota County government.
County offices will be closed, SCAT bus services will be suspended and libraries will be closed — the Siesta Key Breeze will operate normal hours. County recreation centers will also be closed, according to a release by the county.
Garbage and recycling will be collected as scheduled on Monday in North Port and Sarasota County.
There will be no postal delivery Monday; post offices across the region will be closed.
Publix Supermarkets will be open, according to their website. The store pharmacy will be closed, but the store will operate with normal business hours. Winn-Dixie will also be operating with normal business hours, according to the supermarket’s website.
Residents should check with local businesses and restaurants for hours of operation on Monday during the holiday.
There will be plenty of events, though, over the weekend.
AMVETS Post 312 hosts its 20th annual Hog Roast from 2-7 p.m. Saturday to honor those who it deems heroes.
It is free to veterans, police officers, firefighters, emergency personnel and community officials with identification. For others, a donation of $10 is sought.
The post is open all weekend to the public with live music and games.
Trinity United Methodist Church hosts a Pray for Peace vigil at 10 a.m. today at the church flag pole where it will “pray for peace, end the violence and honor those who have died while serving in the armed forces.” The church is at 4285 Wesley Lane.
AMVETS Post 2000 hosts its installation of its officers at 3:30 p.m. today at the post, 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. Past Cmdr. Rick Beaulieu will install AMVETS officers; past Madam President Chris Reynolds will install the AMVETS Auxiliary. Patrick Holcomb will install officers of The Sons of Amvets.
CoolToday Park in North Port is hosting the Venice Symphony’s Patriotic Pops Concert that will include fireworks tonight starting at 7:30 p.m. and set to last until 10 p.m.
On Monday, North Port holds its annual Memorial Day remembrance outside the North Port Library at North Port Veterans Park. It begins at 10 a.m. with veteran groups from around the area participating.
Also on Memorial Day, AMVETS Post 312 will also have free pulled pork sandwiches starting at noon. The post is at 7050 Chancellor Blvd., North Port.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.