There is nothing noticeable to indicate that the new year 2019 will be much different from the previous one, in spite of some changes in Washington (the shutdown of our government continues!), some new faces in state governors’ mansions, and some new laws on the state and local levels.
The new tax laws became effective during the past year, now we have to wait for IRS to make available filing forms and instructions (years ago we were receiving these in the mail in December) to file our returns for 2018 year. Will the new forms easier to complete?
Our Ukrainian American community continues to function without making any significant changes.
The situation is much different in our ancestral country Ukraine. While the war against Russian troops who are fighting together with Russian supported terrorist on eastern border of Ukraine, and Crimea illegally annexed by Putin’s Russia continues to be converted into Russian military base.
There are two significant events taking place. One, the presidential election, scheduled to be held in March, campaign officially started Dec. 31 and two: the official presentation of Tomos (official document of the Universal Orthodox Patriarchy) on Jan. 6 by the Universal Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew to the newly elected head of the united Orthodox Church of Ukraine metropolitan Epifaniy, who was elected at the Unification Synod of Ukrainian Orthodox churches on Dec. 15, 2015.
Both of these events are causing Putin and other Russian imperialists to get nervous. It is expected that both, the official Putin’s mass media in Russia, and pro-Russian stooges in Ukraine will do much to try to disrupt the election.
As far as the presentation of Tomos, the process is all set, Patriarch Bartholomew stated that he is not worried about unfriendly acts by the Russian Orthodox Church and the Moscow Patriarchate, who failed in an attempt not to present Tomos to Metropolitan Epifaniy.
Now Moscow Patriarchate is writing letters to all Orthodox Churches asking them not to recognize Orthodox Church of Ukraine.
In consideration of the holiday season, the Branch No. 56 of the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America — UNWLA, known as Soyuz Ukrayinok (Union of Ukrainian Ladies) will not have its monthly membership meeting on the first Tuesday in January, and Cpl. Roman G. Lazor Post No. 40 of the Ukrainian American Veterans will not have its monthly membership meeting on the first Friday of January.
UNWLA Branch No. 56 will have its traditional Holiday Get-Together (Rizdvyana Zustrich) for members and their husbands or significant others at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 9, at the Ukrainian Catholic Parish Center, 1078 N. Biscayne Drive in North Port. The traditional affair includes caroling, other activities, and enjoying delicious food prepared by members.
Membership meeting of UAV Post 40 will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 1 at St. Andrew’s Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center in North Port.
Contact Atana Kobryn at atanask@aol.com.
