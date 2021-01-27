NORTH PORT — The next phase of rapidly expanding Wellen Park comes Wednesday.
Ceremonial groundbreaking for a $13 million fire-police annex includes North Port public officials and Wellen Park administration. The public is invited.
The structure at Tamiami Trail and Preto Boulevard will be a 24,000-square-foot dual purpose facility with a four-bay fire station, separate quarters for police crews, fire inspectors and a fire prevention bureau. Sarasota County will also have emergency equipment at the site.
And there’s a display wing for a vintage firetruck.
“With growth comes the need for additional emergency services,” North Port spokesperson Josh Taylor said.
North Port Fire and Rescue, for instance, in the last 18 months responded to 379 alarms in Wellen Park. City police answered nearly 3,200 calls for service in a similar timeframe, or nearly 1,900 interactions with the public, according to tracking figures.
The same figures show, however, that crime is not much of an issue at Wellen Park.
But with buildout at some 20,000 homes and 50,000 residents, a new public safety feature was deemed necessary.
A commercial project within the district, Downtown Wellen Park, should begin phased construction soon. It would include the existing West Villages Marketplace and an assisted-living facility and rental apartments, among other amenities.
The enclave reportedly is a top four in fastest growing communities in the country. Things kick off at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
"It's going to be a good thing, for North Port and Wellen Park," North Port police Chief Todd Garrison said of the new substation.
