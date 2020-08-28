NORTH PORT — A group of West Villages residents intent on de-annexing the community from North Port filed a lawsuit against North Port Mayor Debbie McDowell for eavesdropping on a strategy session.
The group, West Villagers for Responsible Government, filed the suit Friday in Sarasota County Court against McDowell and one other person, court records show.
The lawsuit seeks up to $30,000 in damages, plus punitive damages and attorney fees.
In July, the same group filed a complaint with the Florida Commission on Ethics, alleging that McDowell “surreptitiously” obtained passcodes or credentials for the group’s March 23 conference call meeting, which was invitation only.
The suit makes similar accusations, saying a person who was invited to the group, Bob Baker, sent the password and log-in information to Michael Wayslik, who was not part of the invited group, the documents show. Wayslik then emailed the information to McDowell, who logged in and listened.
Wayslik is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.
The suit accuses McDowell of breaking Florida laws that cover intercepting electronic communications.
On Friday, McDowell had not received word of the suit, nor a summons.
She denied any wrongdoing when asked about it during a public forum at Gran Paradiso, a community in West Villages.
“It was an open meeting and I was invited,” she told a participant.
Filing the suit are Victor Dobrin, John Meisel, Paul Kahle, Jennifer Gambrino and Glenna Mix, all residents of West Villages. They are members of West Villagers for Responsible Government.
The group formed in 2019, and members have protested what they say are high city taxes, and advocated de-annexing their subdivisions from the city. They have said they have 2,000 petition signatures of people who agree.
While the group began meeting "informally" in 2019, according to the suit, in January and February of 2020 they began holding "periodic private meetings" with "like-minded" people.
When McDowell logged in on March 23 to the meeting hosted by Dobrin, she did not respond to a roll call and "did not identify herself or give any indication what she was present in the private meeting, ensuring that no meeting attendee was aware of her presence," the suit states.
The North Port City Commission would have to make a decision of whether the West Villages subdivision could de-annex. McDowell is running for re-election, facing Jerry Nicastro in the District 3 race on Nov. 3.
Since the March meeting, West Villages has been rebranded Wellen Park.
No hearing has been set for the lawsuit.
The Florida Commission on Ethics wouldn’t confirm or deny a complaint had been filed against McDowell in July.
