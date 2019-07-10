NORTH PORT — The City Commission will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday in City Hall.

Several items on the agenda just 48 hours after an extended meeting from the City Commission.  

West Villages

Several agenda items will address proposed changes in the mixed use areas of West Villages.

The proposals, which have been endorsed by the city planning staff, would affect those areas that allow mixed use development, including commercial and professional office spaces.

Job growth grant

The commission is seeking to apply for a $2.8 million grant to build two miles of city water and sewer lines just north of the Interstate 75 and Sumter Boulevard interchange.

If constructed, the lines would allow commercial and professional developments in the area. The city plans for medical and professional offices, hotels and restaurants in that section of North Port. 

The city projects 4,800 jobs would be created.

The grant would be from the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund.

Trees 

The issue of trees in the city remains a hot topic and North Port's  tree canopy, which was 41.2 percent in 1995, has shrunk to 35.6 percent this year.

The City Commission plans to consider action to protect the trees in the city.

Smoky Bear

The North Port City Commission will honor Smoky Bear on his 75th birthday.

