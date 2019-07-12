NORTH PORT — There are some changes coming to the West Villages maps.
The North Port City Commission heard from West Villages officials during a special meeting Thursday afternoon.
During the meeting, West Villages Improvement District Chairman Marty Black presented amendments to the West Villages index map.
The area affected would be for a new town center due to start building after the completion of West Villages Marketplace. Black applied for an amendment March 20.
The presentation Thursday was the second part of the application process for the amendment. Four ordinances were were brought up for discussion and approval.
The ordinances affected different village projects in the community. The district is split into villages — which includes residential, mixed use, commercial and government spaces.
The amendment changes to boundaries to several villages, something that has occurred several times since 2005.
Town Center
Black said the Town Center project has been delayed because the Army Corps of Engineers still needs to survey the land.
“We're going as fast as the (regulations) allow,” Black told the City Commission.
The Corps and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service need the survey to ensure no endangered or native species would be displaced. Black added the district was working with the city to retool the master plan as well.
Annexation
The discussion also included West Village's desire for the annexation of the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and River Road, the location of a long-shuttered gas station and shop and some of the surrounding area.
For West Villages Improvement District to take over the land, the city has to annex the 44 acres at the northeast corner of River Road and U.S. 41. Then West Villages would put in an activity center like the Morgan Family Community Center.
City of North Port Planning Manager Nicole Galehouse said there was a petition for annexation for the 44 acres, with officials working through legal matters.
Roads
Roadwork in the district include the completion of West Villages Parkway; with the extensions of Preto Boulevard and Playmore Drive next.
Preto Boulevard will eventually connect to Manasota Beach Road, while Playmore would go east and around State College of Florida. Preto would also connect to Village E, which is due to be built east of SCF. Black said Preto was in the process of permitting.
Braves
Black said the Atlanta Braves player academy at CoolToday Park is due to open in December. The academy is being built to train Braves players in the team's system. It's separate from the stadium and is privately funded by the Braves.
Acres 'lost'
The plan presented Thursday showed a slight reduction of taxable land to 1,085 acres total. The loss of taxable acreage caused some confusion on the City Commission.
Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell spoke of her concerns about the loss of taxable acres. There are several West Villages parcels that are tax exempt.
One site is held by the Sarasota County Schools a potential facility. There is also the future fire station, county property, church and potential hospital property.
Only 9 acres of the Braves property is taxable, Black noted. The land is listed as a county park.
McDowell asked how the Braves property was considered a park in the land agreement.
Black said it's because children have access to the field; green spaces can be used by the community and farmer's market, giving it the ability to be designated a public park.
McDowell expressed the most concern about the land usage in the district, her biggest concern was the reduction. Her other concern was the 10-year profit loss in the Village F project.
Village F had the biggest loss of profit over a 10-year period, which Black explained was due to the infrastructure. Roads and sewer would need to be laid and until that is done there would be a loss.
Despite the concerns from McDowell the project passed unanimously, and will be discussed in second read.
The City Commission will discuss the planning book and plans for the West Villages in September.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.