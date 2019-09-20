NORTH PORT — Trash collection days will soon change in neighborhoods across the city.
In less than two weeks, thousands of North Porters will have different days for their trash pickup. Michael Fear, North Port’s community outreach coordinator public works said while some may put their trash out on the wrong day, it’s an easy fix.
“We’ll do our best to help them out,” Fear said. “But in most cases, it’s a matter of waiting a couple of days, and we’ll be back in their neighborhoods.”
1. When does it start?
It all begins Sept. 30.
2. Who will see changes?
• The area around Abernant Avenue and McKibben Drive
Collection day is changing from Thursday to Friday.
Last Thursday pickup is Sept. 26.
First Friday pickup is Oct. 4.
• The area around Biscayne Drive, north of U.S. 41
Collection day is changing from Monday to Thursday.
Last Monday pickup is Sept. 23.
First Thursday pickup is Oct. 3.
• The area around Biscayne Drive, south of US 41
Collection day is changing from Thursday to Monday.
Last Thursday pickup is Sept. 26.
First Monday pickup is Sept. 30.
• The East side of North Sumter Boulevard
Collection day is changing from Thursday to Tuesday.
Last Thursday pickup is Sept. 26.
First Tuesday pickup is Oct. 1.
• Ponce de Leon Boulevard, south of I-75
Collection day is changing from Tuesday to Thursday.
Last Tuesday pickup is Sept. 24.
First Thursday pickup is Oct. 3.
3. But what about my specific street?
The city’s website, cityofnorthport.com, is a good place to start, or call 941-240-8050.
4. What will stay the same?
If you DON’T live in one of the neighborhoods above, your pickup day won’t change. Also, the side of the street you place your garbage tote on will NOT change either.
Also, place all garbage, yard waste, recyclables and scheduled bulk curbside before 7 a.m. on your pickup day.
5. Why is the city doing this?
North Port Public Works is trying to work more efficiently as more people move into the city, particularly in the West Villages communities. This is a way to decrease fuel consumption and improve services.
6. 6.What else should I know?
Residents can also have two free bulk pickups per year, which begins Oct. 1. That means they can get rid of unwanted appliances, electronic waste, large piles of yard waste, excess trash or large household items.
The collections are limited to 5 cubic yards, which is twice the amount of trash that can fill a standard pickup truck’s bed. Additional bulk collections are available for a fee of $15 per cubic yard.
7. What do I do with bulk stuff?
All bulk collections, whether free or charged, must be scheduled in advance by calling 941-240-8050. Then, pile up your stuff no earlier than 48 hours before the scheduled pickup. Keep it away from overhead wires, mailboxes, fences, poles, trees, backflow devices or vehicles.
Here are some more rules:
• Remove gas and oil from lawn mowers and other yard machines.
• Break down large items such as swing sets, trampolines, basketball hoops and above-ground pools into 4-by-4-foot sections.
• Remove the doors (and the food!) from refrigerators and freezers.
• Keep yard waste, electronics and appliances separate from other bulk material.
8. Is there stuff they won’t take?
Yes. Here are some things:
• Tires
• Hazardous waste
• Contractor debris
• Commercial waste
9. What if we generate a lot of trash?
Residents who have an excess amount of garbage can lease an additional automated garbage container. For more information, contact customer service at 941-240-8050.
10. Where can I get more information and see the map?
Check out www.cityofnorth port.com or call 941-240-8050.
