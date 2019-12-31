North Port's Parks & Recreation Department is asking members of the community to help guide the future of the city's recreation efforts.
Department leaders have created a Community Interest and Needs Assessment Survey.
“Every year we send out a community survey to help guide decisions and discussions on what is needed in our park system,” said Tricia Wisner, Assistant Director of Parks & Recreation. “We hope that the public will take five minutes to complete the survey and give us their valuable feedback.”
The survey includes questions about the city's facilities, programs, events, and fees. This information will help the Parks & Recreation Department gauge the needs for parks and recreational opportunities. Results from past community interest surveys has led to new facilities and programs from senior activities, to pickleball, to the construction of the new North Port Aquatic Center.
“Public feedback is integral to ensuring we stay true to local trends while meeting the needs and desires of our residents,” said Wisner. “We’re looking forward to reviewing the results from this survey and finding opportunities to implement suggestions.”
For more information, call 941-429-7275 or visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/ParksAndRecreation to take the survey.
