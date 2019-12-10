NORTH PORT — So what’s up with the North Port Waffle House?
The restaurant at 1139 Sumter Blvd., at City Hall — which specializes in breakfast fare, grilled cheese sandwiches and, of course, waffles — was expected to be open by Halloween.
But today, Christmas is getting closer and it’s still not open for business.
The issue, according to North Port planning officials, is that its power supply has yet to be approved by officials at Florida Power and Light. City officials say it could be open at any time, but the electrical supply must be approved first.
FPL officials said Tuesday, however, admitted that was part of the delay, but the restaurant was finally hooked to the grid as of Friday, Dec. 6. FPL’s Matt Eissey said essential equipment arrived and the restaurant is now on the grid, and the griddles can fire up.
“We apologize for the delay,” Eissey said.
Tell that to the folks who are waiting for their All-Star Special breakfasts.
On Tuesday, the restaurant looked nearly ready to take orders. Chairs, tables and booths were cleaned and polished. Only a tube of caulking on one of the tables indicated the establishment was not quite prepared for customers. Three trucks were parked outside and workers were spreading mulch around the newly planted landscaping beds.
Still, Waffle House officials in Norcross, Georgia, would not comment on an opening date.
Several people have contacted The Sun to say they want to be first in line to dine there, but for now the keyword will have to be patience, your order is coming up soon.
By the way, to help expedite your selection, the All-Star Special breakfast includes two eggs, hash browns or grits, bacon or sausage, toast (white, wheat, or raisin), and a waffle or biscuit. The complete breakfast and lunch menus are at www.wafflehouse.com.
Meanwhile, how would you like your hash browns? Scattered and smothered? Covered and chunked?
