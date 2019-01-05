NORTH PORT — The Woodland Middle School’s boys basketball team is in good position to make the Sarasota County final four playoffs following the regular season.
The Wildcats are 3-1 and will resume action along with the Woodland girls and Heron Creek boys and girls teams Jan. 9.
Woodland will host McIntosh, with the girls game starting at 6 p.m. and the boys game following it.
Woodland’s boys’ biggest obstacle to making the playoffs could come in the final game of the regular season when the Wildcats play two-time defending champion Brookside on the road. The playoffs are scheduled to begin Jan. 28 with the girls’ semifinals. The boys semifinals will be Jan. 29.
The location for the games have not been determined yet. The finals will be Jan. 31 at Booker High School in Sarasota.
The Wildcats’ girls team is 2-2 as is the Heron Creek boys team. The Heron Creek girls are 1-3. Heron Creek’s boys team made the playoffs last season, and could still make it this season with a strong finish down the stretch.
The teams have been idle since Dec. 17, when the host Wildcats defeated the Patriots in both the girls and boys game of the annual Crosstown Showdown. The Wildcats girls won 29-23 in a defensive battle and the boys defeated Heron Creek 47-36.
Woodland’s boys have improved considerably since the start of the season in November. Tinan Becker and hot-shooting guard Jackson Kinker keyed the victory over the Patriots.
“In our first game (against Booker), we came out a little nervous,” said Woodland boys coach Zach Babut. “But we’ve adjusted since then and know how to play to the tempo. McIntosh has one big player and we think we can handle that situation.”
The Patriots will take on Brookside on the latters’ court Jan. 9. Malakhi Graham and Jaylen Platt have been good scorers for the Patriots boys, and the team has some height inside. But a victory over Brookside is a virtual must as a loss would give the Patriots two defeats with just three games left on the regular season.
