NORTH PORT — The Woodland Middle School and Heron Creek Middle School’s boys basketball teams gained important wins Wednesday in Sarasota County League action.
Woodland’s team raised its record to 4-1 with a 39-27 victory over the visiting McIntosh Eagles. Heron Creek gained a must-win over three-time champion Brookside 43-42 on a last-second basket by Brayan Augustin.
Tinan Becker sparked the Woodland team to its victory with an 18-point effort. Becker scored on both layups and outside shooting, including a 3-point basket. Victor Mercer added 7 points. The Wildcat led from start to finish.
“We were a little rusty from the holiday break,” said Woodland coach Zack Babut. “But we came back well and should get better with some more practices.”
Heron Creek lost to Woodland just before the holiday break Dec. 17, but came back strong to edge the defending champions.
Brookside made a free throw to take a 42-41 advantage, but Augustin shot a floater with around 3 seconds left and it went through the basket just before the horn sounded ending the contest.
The Patriots led at one time by 10 points in the third quarter, but Brookside came back to take the lead briefly on a free throw before Augustin’s winning basket.
“Besides Brayan, Jaylen Platt and Malakhi Graham played great for us,” said Heron Creek coach Conor Guenther. “This was a great victory for us, beating the defending champions.”
The Heron Creek girls also won to raise their record to 2-3.
Woodland’s girls lost to unbeaten McIntosh, 45-14. Christie Lobossiere was a standout for Woodland, scoring 11 of her team’s 14 points. Woodland also is 2-3 on the season.
“We just loss to a much taller team,” said Woodland girls coach Juan Esparra.
On Monday, Heron Creek will host Laurel and Pine View will be at Heron Creek. The girls’ games will start at 6 p.m. and the boys games will follow them.
