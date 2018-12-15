NORTH PORT — Woodland and Heron Creek middle schools boys and girls basketball teams play Monday in the Woodland gym.
The girls game will be at 6 p.m. and the boys game will follow it.
Last season, the Heron Creek boys team took a 34-29 victory over the Wildcats in the schools’ annual North Port rivalry game. The Wildcats girls won 25-22 in overtime.
Heron Creek played host Booker Wednesday. The hosts won the boys game 50-41 and the girls game 52-13. The Patriots boys are 2-1 and the girls are 1-2.
“The Booker boys team is very good,” said Heron Creek boys coach Conor Guenther. “They have one player who is outstanding. I think we played well and we’re looking forward to playing them again.”
Guenther praised Deylen Platt. Platt has been the team’s leading scorer and also forces turnovers along with setting up the offense.
On Monday, the Woodland boys crushed Venice 60-35. The Woodland girls also won 24-21. The Patriots boys are now 2-1 and the girls are 1-2. Tinan Becker and J.J. Hall have been standouts for the Wildcats boys team. After Monday’s games, the teams will be off for the holidays. They will resume action Jan. 9 with Woodland hosting McIntosh and Heron Creek playing defending champion Brookside.
