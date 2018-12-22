NORTH PORT — Woodland Middle School’s boys and girls basketball teams enjoyed being hosts Monday night as they both defeated city rival Heron Creek in the annual Crosstown Showdown.
The girls took a hard fought 29-23 victory over the Patriots with a well balanced attack and the boys avenged last season’s loss to Heron Creek with a 47-36 victory.
The Woodland boys took a 24-18 lead by halftme and went on to raise their record to 3-1. The Wildcats rode the 17-point effort of Tinan Becker and got some some hot 3-point shooting from guard Jackson Kinker who scored 12 points, including two 3-point field goals. Becker also was a force on the boards and also stole the ball several times.
The hosts increased their lead to 20 points at 44-24 before the Patriots battled back to make the score more respectable at the final 11-point margin.
Malakhi Graham led the Patriots with 8 points and Jaylen Platt added 7.
“The key for us was hustle, rebounding and defense,” said Wildcats boys coach Zack Babut. “We did a good job of that but we need to continue improving.”
Becker scored 30 points in an impressive victory over Venice last week.
“We were nervous at first,” said Heron Creek boys coach Conor Guenther. “We perhaps were a bit overconfident and made some mistakes, but we settled down after that and played better.”
The Patriots boys are 2-2 on the season.
In the girls game, it was close most of the game with the teams trading baskets. The Wildcats gained a 15-11 lead at halftime, and increased it to 25-16 midway through the final quarter. But the visitors cut the lead to 26-23 before Woodland held on for the victory. Christie Lobossiere led the winners with 12 points and Makenna Tippman added 9. Sebrina Schmitt led the Patriots with 10 points.
“Our defense did it for us,” said Woodland girls coach Juan Esparra of his 2-2 team. “We had a good balanced offense and we need to continue getting better.”
“We didn’t really play well,” Heron Creek girls coach Mike Quick said. “We have to improve on a number of things.”
The Patriots girls are 1-3 after going 1-1 in their first two games.
The teams are off for the holidays. They will resume action Jan. 9 with Woodland hosting McIntosh and Heron Creek playing defending champion Brookside.
