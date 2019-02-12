NORTH PORT — The City Commission will meet today to consider a surveillance agreement with an outside security firm.
Ring, a Santa Monica, California., company owned by Amazon, wants to extend its video doorbell security program to more homes in North Port and allow the police to access its Neighbors app.
Currently, Ring has more than 1,750 subscribers in North Port.
The Ring system allows residents to view people at their doors via electronic devices.
The company claims its application serves as a deterrent to crime and the new app will allow police to directly communicate with residents.
The proposed agreement would make the Neighbors app available to all residents in North Port at no charge.
In other business scheduled for today’s meeting, the commission will consider passing an ordinance establishing security measures to help protect people in the city from credit card skimmers and a proposed agreement with Florida Gulf Coast University for an internship program.
The meeting begins at 10 a.m. at City Hall City Commission Chambers. Meetings can be viewed online at cityofnorthport.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx or on YouTube under “City of North Port.”
