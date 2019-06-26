NORTH PORT - Gas stations rose their prices this week in the middle of foreign tension.
Statewide gas prices fell for a majority of June to an average of $2.426 a gallon, until Monday when an executive order was signed by President Donald Trump.
As of Wednesday, statewide prices have risen almost a dime up to $2.525 a gallon.
"Since oil is a globally traded commodity, the mere threat of an interruption to global oil supply causes oil prices to rise," said American Automobile Association spokesperson Mark Jenkins.
National gas prices haven't fared better, rising from $2.661 a gallon Sunday to $2.64 Wednesday, or by 2.3 cents.
What's going on with Iran?
The latest rising tension stems from an executive order signed Monday denying Iran's leadership access to financial resources, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
This came after Iran admitted to shooting down a U.S. drone last Thursday.
Trump abandoned the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers in May 2018, and began reinstating sanctions to "force Iran to renegotiate the accord," the BCC reported.
Meanwhile, Iran is preparing to surpass uranium limits set by its 2015 nuclear deal by Thursday. Under terms of the nuclear deal, Iran agreed to have less than 300 kilograms (661 pounds) of uranium, the Associated Press reported.
"European countries that are still a part of the nuclear accord face a July 7 deadline imposed by (Iran) to offer a better deal and long-promised relief from U.S. sanctions, or Iran will also begin enriching its uranium closer to weapons-grade levels," the Associated Press reported.
The original deal was agreed to by Iran, the United States, China, Russia, Germany, France and Britain.
How are our gas price affected?
Crude oil rose from $53.97 a barrel last Wednesday to $57.43 a barrel Friday, according to OilPrice.com.
The price of crude oil also was influenced by a massive fire at a Philadelphia refinery, which happens to be the largest refinery on the U.S. East Coast, and reported reductions to both crude supply and production according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
The good news, however, is that a barrel of crude still isn't as close to the highest price it hit this year — $66.30 per barrel in April. The lowest price was recorded in January at $46.54 a barrel.
What are our local prices like?
As of Wednesday, the average local gas station prices per gallon are:
- Arcadia: $2.479 (up 9.5 cents since last week)
- Englewood: $2.465 (up 7 cents since last week)
- North Port: $2.496 (up almost 14 cents since last week)
- Port Charlotte: $2.508 (up 15 cents since last week)
- Punta Gorda: $2.518 (up 16 cents since last week)
- Venice: $2.523 (up almost 13 cents since last week)
This is according to AAA Fuel Price Finder data recorded Wednesday and June 18.
What should we expect?
"It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the state average rise another 5 cents in the coming days," Jenkins said, with gas prices estimated to get up to $2.53 a gallon. "Where gas prices go from here will depend on the direction of crude."
It's "unclear just how long this upward pressure will stick around, and whether things will worsen or get better this week," Jenkins continued.
Gas prices this week have held relatively steady between $57 and $58 per barrel. "If (crude prices) decline again in the next week or so, pump prices will return to previous levels," Jenkins said.
